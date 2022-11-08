HALLOWEEN ENDS Sets Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Releases

The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, "Scream Queens," Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, "a timeless scream queen" (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.

HALLOWEEN ENDS is available to own on Digital November 15, 2022, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Produced by Malek Akkad (Halloween), Bill Block (Halloween Kills), and Jason Blum (The Black Phone and The Invisible Man), and hailed as "a full-throttle showdown 44 years in the making" (Sara Michelle Fetters, Moviefreak.com), HALLOWEEN ENDS features over 30 minutes of never-before-seen bonus captivating content that includes deleted and extended scenes, featurettes with Jamie Lee Curtis and the cast and crew, a special gag reel, and feature commentary with co-writer/director David Gordon Green (Halloween, Halloween Kills, "The Righteous Gemstones"), actors Andi Matichak (Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, "Blue Bloods") and Rohan Campbell ("Virgin River," "The Hardy Boys"), and more.

The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying finale as Laurie Strode (Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills.

Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen. Only one of them will survive.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Michael Shakes Things Up

Joan's Bunny Slam

Corey Reflects Upon Himself

Ronald's Stuck at Work

Margo Gets the Boot

Joan's Recipe for Disaster

Ending HALLOWEEN - HALLOWEEN could never truly end without a decisive showdown between Laurie and Michael. Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence.

Final Girl - The iconic Jamie Lee Curtis discusses the legacy of Laurie Strode and what playing the character has meant to her.

No Place Like Haddonfield - Filmmakers and cast reveal some of the secret ingredients that make HALLOWEEN productions so special and their personal feelings on being a part of such a classic franchise.

Gag Reel

A Different Threat - As Haddonfield evolves to a new era, we examine how the evil within has also evolved.

The Visions of Terror - See how various production departments came together to achieve the film's unique visual style.

Twisted Deaths - An up-close look at some of the gruesome death scenes.

Feature Commentary with co-writer/director David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, co-producer/first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza