Graham Norton Interviews Elton John in New BBC One Documentary ELTON JOHN: UNCENSORED

A new documentary about Elton John will be released by BBC One, according to Deadline. In the film, John be interviewed by Graham Norton and open up about his struggles with addiction, his career, and fatherhood.

Elton John: Uncensored was recorded in the south of France in August, coinciding with John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and the release of his autobiography, Me.

"Like the rest of the nation I'm a massive fan of Sir Elton John's music," Graham said, "but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege. Funny, frank and fearless, I can't wait for people to hear him tell his story."

John added, "The past two years have felt truly monumental for me, and with the release of Rocketman, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and my autobiography coming up, it felt like the perfect opportunity to reflect on it all with Graham. I've always enjoyed our catch-ups and this felt like the best yet."

The film is executive produced by Suzy Lamb and Mel Balac, and produced by Gerard Williams.

Read more on Deadline.





