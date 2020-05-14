Graham Nash Tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING He's Created Half An Album Of New Song Demos While In Social Isolation

Singer-songwriter-artist Graham Nash has been making music for six decades. While the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped his touring plans, it has not limited his productivity. He has already produced half an album of new song demos, he tells CBS THIS MORNING co-host Anthony Mason in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, May 17 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



"It's not been too weird for me," Graham tells Mason of being socially isolated. "I'm, I'm not a very social creature. I, I like to stay in my apartment. I like to be making music. ... I'm doing demos. I've got half an album already done."



Mason caught up with Nash, who moved to New York City six years ago, for a socially distanced interview in the garden at St. Mark's Church in New York City to talk about the current environment, his career and more.



Nash was five shows into a sold-out our when the pandemic hit, and performances stopped.



"And, unfortunately, you know, it was getting crazy," Nash says. "I was definitely concerned about my audience and my crew and - myself, you know? So yes, very strange times."



Nash wonders when he'll be able to perform before a crowd again.



"Obviously, I love to perform. I love to communicate," he says. "But quite frankly I don't see that happening until 2021. That's almost another year away."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories