Grace VanderWaal To Join Francis Ford Coppola for Screenings of MEGALOPOLIS

Grace VanderWaal will join filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola for two exclusive dates on An Evening With Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening Tour this summer.

In addition to the screenings and live discussions in Port Chester, NY and Chicago, IL, VanderWaal will deliver a special musical performance featuring two original songs she wrote and performed for the film Megalopolis. These performances mark the only planned live renditions of the songs written for Megalopolis.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes a theatrical screening of Coppola's 2024 epic Megalopolis, followed by a compelling in-person conversation titled "How To Change Our Future." With Coppola himself guiding the discussion, audiences will experience the film exactly as the visionary intended-on the big screen, in a communal setting, with room for dialogue and reflection.

"This is the way MEGALOPOLIS was meant to be seen," shared Coppola, "in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future." Tickets are available now here.

TOUR DATES:

Sun Jul 20 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wed Jul 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre - Featuring Special Guest Grace VanderWaal

Fri Jul 25 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre - Featuring Special Guest Grace VanderWaal

Sun Jul 27 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

*Tues Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - The Texas Theatre (*Not a Live Nation Date, Tickets Available Here)

Fri Aug 01 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

ABOUT MEGALOPOLIS:

Set in the futuristic city of New Rome, Megalopolis made its world premiere last year to at the Cannes Film Festival and was released theatrically and in IMAX globally on September 27, 2024. Architect and dreamer Cesar Catilina seeks a utopian future, while Mayor Franklyn Cicero fights to preserve the status quo-rife with greed and political warfare. Caught between these powerful forces is Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose romance with Cesar tests her loyalty and compels her to redefine her beliefs about what humanity truly deserves. The film features an all-star cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza.

ABOUT GRACE VANDERWAAL:

Fresh off a North American headline tour, Grace VanderWaal released her sophomore album, CHILDSTAR, earlier this year via PULSE Records. The 10-track record includes the singles "Brand New" and "Proud," and is accompanied by CHILDSTAR: Final Act, a self-directed short film. VanderWaal first captured national attention at age 12 on America's Got Talent and has since earned accolades including Billboard's Women in Music Rising Star Award and recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Francis Ford Coppola Photo Credit: Jesse Dittmar