Global Digital Releasing To Deliver Over Eight Dramatic Titles Throughout 2020

Indie distributor Global Digital Releasing is best known for taking on award winning indie fare. Some of their award winning titles include: Lorcan Finnegan's Without Name (2016), Dain Said's Interchange (2016) and Gareth Bryn's BAFTA winning drama The Passing (2015). Global Digital Releasing is getting a jump on its 2020 release slate with a wide variety of films tackling challenging topics from: killing your boss, self-discovery, love, friendship and the power of drugs. Global Digital Releasing will also deliver award-winning documentaries, throughout the year. The documentaries will cover subjects that include: living off the grid, religion and poverty in 3rd world countries.

The 2020 slate will also include original dramas. The Paper Store is a topical drama about cheating on college exams and stars: Penn Badgley, Stef Dawson and Richard Kind. The original trailer, for The Paper Store, is just below.

Here is a glance at their upcoming slate:

THE PAPER STORE (Drama) - Release Date - February 11th

A former college student writes essays for cash until a client becomes her lover and their plot is discovered by a Professor with his own agenda.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/OYpSZ2qkTGk

TWO WAYS TO GO WEST (Drama) - TBA

After surviving a bachelor PARTY ON the Vegas strip, Gavin, a recovered drug addict and former TV star and his childhood friends return to their hotel room. Gavin finds that his unresolved past with his friends and his "savior" girlfriend present much more of a threat to his sobriety than the strip did. The night escalates and Gavin and his friends must all face down their demons within the walls of the hotel room, with or without each other's help.

The Official Trailer: https://vimeo.com/247915367

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2ifq5CZ

BURIED CAIN (Thriller/Drama) - TBA

Five childhood friends try to keep their love lives - and their past - from destroying their friendship as adults. Lies and secrets hold them together until Georgia returns home. Now they must ask themselves, how far will they go for love?

The Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q4ZOTXjt9s

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2iftwCh

WONDERLUST (Documentary) - TBA

A documentary about people living off-the-grid in the desert next to a military bomb dropping site in order to avoid civilization. These individuals perceive themselves to be towing the line between freedom and anarchy.

The Official Trailer (app Frame): https://f.io/MB5qiWW5

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2iftwHT

MEANT TO BE BROKEN (Dramedy) - TBA

On the same day Harvey gets fired from his job, he finds out that he only has one month left to live. Throwing caution to the wind, he and his friend Luke decide to take off on a crazy ride of law breaking, accidental kidnapping and self-discovery.

The Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO-nK8b7FOY

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2iftwJj

MADAGASIKARA (Documentary) - TBA

Madagasikara is the story of three resilient women fighting for the survival of their families and the education of their children against the overwhelming forces of domestic political instability, international political hypocrisy and the crushing poverty.

The Official Trailer: https://vimeo.com/278526618

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2iftwLi

DEANY BEAN IS DEAD (Dark Comedy) - TBA

A 30-something year old woman hopelessly hung-up on her ex-boyfriend accidentally ends up at his house during his engagement party. Out to sabotage everything and win him back, Deany's plan is hampered by the fact that she has the dead body of her abusive boss hidden in her car out front. Just as her strategy to win her ex back starts to work, the evening unravels and forces Deany to confront her own self-worth.

The Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkw8v0Fkw4U

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2ifq5KY

SET FREE POSSE (Documentary) - TBA

Founded in Anaheim, California, in 1982 by the ever-controversial Pastor Phil Aguilar, Set Free Church was considered to be a cult by many. Meanwhile, thousands of bikers, addicts, homeless, and black sheep have experienced a life-changing faith by following Pastor Phil's passion to reach those who are down and out.

The Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS8VMM0o18c

An Official Still: https://flic.kr/p/2iftwGv

To learn more about Global Digital Releasing visit http://www.globaldigitalreleasing.com





