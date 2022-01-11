Glenn Weiss Returns as Director for 94th Oscars

"The Oscars®" show producer Will Packer announced TODAY that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 94th Oscars. "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27 (8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT).

"You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film. I'm fortunate to be working with him," said Packer.

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including six previous Oscars shows for which he won two Primetime Emmys®, and 20 Tony Awards® shows which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.

He also has won eight DGA Awards for his work on the Oscars and the Tonys. Weiss' additional directing credits include last year's multinetwork inaugural night special "Celebrating America," "The Democratic National Convention," "The Kennedy Center Honors," "The Primetime Emmy® Awards," "American Music Awards," "BET Awards," "Peter Pan Live!," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "Live from Lincoln Center," "Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" and many others.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.