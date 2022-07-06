Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL Sets Return to Adult Swim

Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL Sets Return to Adult Swim

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returns Thursday, July 21 at Midnight on Adult Swim.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Five-time Emmy® Award winner, including "Outstanding Animated Program," Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal returns Thursday, July 21 at Midnight on Adult Swim, and the next day on HBO Max.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal follows the tale of Spear (Aaron LaPlante), a caveman at the dawn of evolution, as he forms an unlikely friendship with Fang, a nearly extinct dinosaur. In the second season, Spear and Fang journey to a new world to rescue Mira (Laëtitia Eïdo) from her captors, only to find a place filled with savage brutality.

"Hard core, epic badassery is coming your way!" said Tartakovsky. "Season Two is amped up, and when it drops nothing will ever be the same."

In addition to resounding praise from critics and fans alike, the first season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is currently a top 10 most-watched series from the Adult Swim library on HBO Max.

Filled with suspense, heartbreak, excitement, love and fear, all with almost no dialogue, the series is a painting come to life, relying solely on music and graphic imagery to tell the story of two unlikely allies as they navigate through a treacherous world. After bonding over unfortunate tragedies, they seem to become each other's only hope of survival.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, Sym-Bionic Titan) with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack) and Joanne Higginbottom (Samurai Jack, Salem), and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Big City Greens, Samurai Jack).

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).