Gayle King to Host Live Call-In Show on SiriusXM

Today SiriusXM announced that Gayle King, three-time Emmy award-winning broadcaster, co-host of CBS This Morning, and Editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, will host a live weekly program exclusively on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Gayle King In the House will begin its limited, 6 episode run on Thursday, April 23 at 5:00pm ET.

On her new SiriusXM show, King will take calls and speak directly with Americans affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures following the coronavirus outbreak and hear how they're coping with this new reality. King, who has spoken openly about her own experiences being isolated at home, will connect with listeners about topics including mental health, navigating homeschooling, managing kids' emotional stress, the loneliness felt by so many, uplifting stories of people volunteering, and so much more. The call-in number for listeners to reach the show is (888) 94-STARS / (888) 947-8277.

"These are such surreal times. I look forward to hearing how everybody's feeling and thinking...how do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment?" said King. "As unsettling as this is, I believe we'll make it through. While it's crucial to be socially distant it's just as important for us to be emotionally connected and engaged with each other. There's so much to discuss on this new SiriusXM show. I can't wait until Thursday. Call me!"

"Gayle connects with her audience in a manner few can," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "It speaks volumes about her intelligence and warmth that people trust her to speak about their personal struggles and triumphs, and I'm especially thrilled that our listeners will have the opportunity to hear from Gayle in these troubling times."

Since joining CBS News in 2011, Gayle King has conducted notable interviews with world leaders, political figures, and celebrities, including former President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Billie Eilish, R. Kelly, and Michelle Obama and her mother, Marian Robinson, in their first TV interview together. In addition, King has handled a number of high-profile assignments, including recently moderating CBS News' 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Charleston.

King was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2019, TIME honored King as one of 100 Most Influential People.

Gayle King In the House will air on Thursdays from 5:00-6:00pm ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 with replays throughout the week.

SiriusXM Stars is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 109), and to everyone - including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber - on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.





Related Articles View More TV Stories