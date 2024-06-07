GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH Coming to Max This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the original "Gremlins" film on June 8, Max has REVEALED the second season of the acclaimed animated prequel series from Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation will be titled GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH and debut this fall.

GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

Returning series regulars Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh will be joined by an all-star guest cast to be announced at a later date.

GREMLINS: THE WILD BATCH is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

