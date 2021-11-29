GOOD MORNING AMERICA Announces 'GMA Gives Back' Holiday Initiative

"Good Morning America" announced TODAY "GMA Gives Back," a new initiative giving back to viewers with surprises big and small throughout the holiday season. Each week, "GMA" will feature viewers on the show who have been helping their community and spread holiday cheer through daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with goodies and more. Those passing through Times Square will also have a chance to participate by checking out the seasonally-decorated "GMA" studio windows, spotlighting "GMA Gives Back."

Year-round, "GMA" highlights viewers who are making a positive impact, showcasing their work in the community and supporting them in their philanthropic efforts. During "GMA Gives Back," the show will be featuring some of these viewers and paying it forward with exciting surprises that they can use to improve their own lives and continue their inspiring work.

"GMA" will also thank viewers this holiday season by giving them a daily opportunity to win gifts through the "GMA Gives Back Holiday Giveaway." From Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, viewers can enter daily, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. EST by capturing the QR Code on-screen during the show or visiting GoodMorningAmerica.com/GMAGivesBack. Four winners will be chosen daily and will receive a gift box of goodies with a $200 gift card to make their holiday season even more jolly.

To keep the holiday fun going, starting Monday, Nov. 29, the decorated "GMA" studio windows will feature a video of the anchors looking back at their favorite moments from the past year where "GMA" honored viewers who were supporting and championing their community. Passersby in Times Square will have the opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots through an activation in the other studio window. For more than 70 years, Disney has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Program to provide hope during the holidays by delivering new toys to children in need across the U.S. Through this Dec. 24, donate a toy online at shopDisney.com to help bring a smile to a child's face for the holidays.

"Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.

Watch the announcement here: