GET CURIOUS WITH VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS to Premiere on YouTube Originals

Kicking off World Space Week, YouTube Originals TODAY announced "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," a new special encouraging children to "get curious" about space.

This once-in-a-lifetime event follows a group of lucky kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station, and get unprecedented exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory.

"Get Curious with Vice President Harris" will launch October 7 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET, on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app.

"My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours," said Vice President Harris to a group of kids in the special. "I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. We're going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space. That's one of the things I'm most excited about."

"We are over the moon to be working with Vice President Harris on this exciting special that encourages kids to ask questions and explore space," said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. "Upholding our commitment to inspiring kids' interests and learning, this special delivers quality, educational programming to our young viewers around the globe -- and it's pretty cool to have the Vice President of the United States and astronaut Shane Kimbrough help us do it."

As THE HEAD of the National Space Council, Vice President Harris is committed to advancing STEM education and inspiring our nation's children to explore the world around them. The Council, in addition to promoting STEM, will focus its efforts on ensuring that people benefit from space activities that advance our scientific understanding of the Earth and the Universe, enable our national security, and create economic opportunities.

"Get Curious with Vice President Harris" is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment. Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra serves as Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. Lauren Vrazilek and Laurel Stier oversee the special for YouTube Originals.

Watch the trailer here: