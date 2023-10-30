GAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist

GayC/DC are planning more videos, recordings and tours for 2024.

Oct. 30, 2023

GAYC/DC In Search of New Guitarist

Los Angeles-based hard rock band GAYC/DC who are still recovering from the untimely and unexpected passing of their guitarist Clint Yeager this Spring, have issued a statement.

“GayC/DC would like to thank everyone for their well-wishes after the sudden passing of our guitarist Clint on August 15th. We truly appreciate your support. We would also like to thank our original guitarist Karl Rumpf, guitarist Chris Ganser and ex-Pansy Division and Dirty Power guitarist Patrick Goodwin for filling in so that we could keep our remaining live commitments this year.”

As the band considered their future, one thing that was paramount was to continue the legacy that they, along with Yeager, had created as an all-inclusive tribute to AC/DC.

“Now, we are faced with the tough task of replacing someone that is irreplaceable,” they continued.

After long deliberations and sensitive considerations, GayC/DC are now opening up for auditions for a capable and flamboyant guitarist who embodies AC/DC’s driving guitar force, Malcolm Young.

“To that end, we would like to extend an open invitation to any LA-based gay male guitarists interested in joining us in the Malcolm role. We are hoping to fill the position by the end of the year.”

Guitarists interested in auditioning for THE LINEUP should send links to videos performing one or two AC/DC songs “in your most fabulous stage gear.”

To apply, please go to: https://gaycdcofficial.com/guitarist-auditions

GayC/DC are planning more videos, recordings and tours for 2024.

“Please pass the word for us,” they conclude. “A referral is always welcome. The louder the better!"

ABOUT GAYC/DC

Taking “the songs of perhaps the globe's most heterosexual band and turning them into something altogether more fabulous,” (Classic Rock Magazine), the glitter hugged and boa-frocked "GayC/DC is literally the gayest AC/DC cover band out there" (Metal Injection).

Reworking AC/DC’s uber-hetero-leaning catalog and tweaking it ever so slightly in a gay way (not that there’s anything wrong with it), they transform the classics into songs like “Dirty Dudes (Done Dirt Cheap),” “Big Balls” (which obviously didn’t really require any changes at all), and their recent cover "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)."

While the band and their presentation may be campy, their musicianship is pure, unadulterated rock. Founded by Freeman (who also plays bass for Pansy Division) and drummer Brian Welch, GayC/DC rounded out by bassist Glen Pavan, and lead guitarist Steve McKnight.

Photo credit: Dusti Cunningham



