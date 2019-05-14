GAME OF THRONES Episode 'The Bells' Sets Series Record, VEEP Series Finale Is Season High

May. 14, 2019  

GAME OF THRONES Episode 'The Bells' Sets Series Record, VEEP Series Finale Is Season High

GAME OF THRONES' penultimate episode, entitled "The Bells," which aired this past Sunday, was watched by a record 18.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms (linear, HBO GO and HBO NOW), exceeding the previous series high of 17.8 million viewers two weeks ago for the episode "The Long Night," focusing on the Battle of Winterfell.

In addition to the series high for the night, the 9:00 p.m. airing reached a time-period high for GAME OF THRONES, with an average of 12.5 million viewers, surpassing the season seven finale of 12.1 million viewers. Season eight of GAME OF THRONES is averaging 43 million viewers per episode in gross audience, an increase of more than ten million viewers when compared to season seven.

The VEEP series finale, airing just before 11:00 p.m., reached a season-high 1.1 million viewers. The first replay and viewing on HBO's streaming services brought total viewing to 1.6 million viewers, also a season high.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award
  • Photo Flash: AMC Releases First Look at PREACHER Season Four
  • Second Season Of HGTV's HIDDEN POTENTIAL With Jasmine Roth Premieres 6/3
  • IN THE HEIGHTS' Melissa Barrera To Star In Film Adaptation of CARMEN
  • El Capitan Theatre Presents Special Engagement of Disney's ALADDIN
  • Manhattan Rep's Stories Film Festival Will Present ACTING IS MY DESTINY By Youlim Nam

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup