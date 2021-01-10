Frenzy Short Film Festival 2020 Award Ceremony Announces

Barrio Independent Productions (BIP) announces the Awards Ceremony for the Frenzy Short-Film Festival 2020, an initiative that focuses on the social and psychological vulnerabilities of individuals and communities in general. The ceremony will be presented "online" on Thursday, January 28, 2021 and will be free of charge. The event will be created on the BIP webpage in connection with the BarrioIndependentProductions page on Facebook. For more information, you can go to the Frenzy Short Film Festival Awards Ceremony (https://www.facebook.com/events/735662737055366) or the BIP website (www.bip-nyc.com).

The event will have the participation of several guest artists such as: Ellen O'Brain (Singer), Kai Sandoval (Trumpet Player), Carlos Manuel Rivera (Poet / Performer) and a musical gift from Puerto Rico with the participation of Danny Rivera, Chucho Avellanet , Antonio Cabán Vale (El Topo) and Carlos Esteban Fonseca. In addition, the Master of Ceremony will be the comedian Herbie Quiñonez (Member of the SalSoul Comedy Troupe. He has presented his Stand-up comedy in places such as Showtime, Apollo Comedy Hour and HBO's Que Locos) and the extraordinary voice of actor Tony Chiroldes as presenter.

Once the awards event is over, the three winning films, which will be announced that day, will be available to watch for three months at our web page.

Sonia (Iran)

· Written and Directed by Javad Safavi

· Starring: Nastaran Amiraboolahian, Maria Mirzaee, Katayoun Talaee & Omid Tavili

Short Description: Mina, a representative of the intellectuals in a traditional society based on beliefs rooted in myths and religion, beliefs that unconsciously affect people's minds.

Voodoo Mon (US)

Written and Directed by: Christopher D'andre Williams

Starring: Sara Quince, Imani & Ephiany Samuels

Short Description: The effects of bulling and ancestral spiritual protection.

Jephta (PR)

· Written by: Abimael Acosta

· Starring: Carmen L. Acosta, Omar Miranda, Jeancarlo Rodríguez

Short Description: A mother, who lives between the world of fantasy and reality, leads her to a fatal outcome.

I did it (US) November 19, 2020

· Written by Alfonso Rey & Violeta Fonseca

· Directed by: Gabriel Flores

· Starring: Alfonso Rey, Zindia Pino & Belange Rodriguez

Short Description: Nicolás, a patient with a dissociative identity disorder and the first suspect for his girlfriend missing. Sophia, the psychologist in charge of the case, interrogates him and in her eagerness to discover the truth, triggers the appearance of other Nicolás personalities who will come to his defense.

Still Breathing

· By Harshal Vyas / Choreographer & Performer: Harshal Vyas

· Music: Deval Shukla

· Camera & Editting: Aakash Solanki

Short Description: We can't go out, we can't take Normal breath, we are not sure about our future, we can't meet the people but yes we still breathing, we still alive... we are in that situation where we don't able to live normally because of this Covid19, but we can do whatever we want to do with full of energy. We try that this performance also speaks about the same feeling with minimum body structure or with half of the body and yes still we can dance with "Challenging Uncertainty".

Salvador (PR)

· Written by: Angel Janer

· Directed by: Angel Janer & Juan Maco Jones

· Starring: Carlos Alberto Lopez, Antulio Pietri, Peter Jones, Ashley Angely

Short Description: In a world full of crime and hate and with an uncertain future, the faithful turn to Salvador. A donation will heal your body. A prayer will heal your soul. Connect you too with Salvador!

The three (3) Best Cinematographic Works will receive as compensation $500. 00 (each one)

Prizes

- 1st Place Best Short Film will receive the Frenzy Short Film Festival Statuette sculpted by Olivia Beens.

- 2nd and 3rd place will receive the Frenzy Short Film Festival Award Certificate.

- The three (3) Best Short Films will be presented in a venue during a Gala.

- The three (3) Best Short Films will receive promotional review in our Web page.

- Best Actor and Best Actress will receive the Frenzy Short Film Festival Statuette sculpted by Olivia Beens.