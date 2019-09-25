Freeform to Offer an Encore Presentation of the Premiere of ABC's Highly Anticipated New Drama EMERGENCE

Freeform will offer viewers another opportunity to watch the series premiere of ABC's new character-driven genre thriller, "Emergence," starring Allison Tolman, SATURDAY, SEPT. 28 (11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. EDT). (TV-PG, LV) (OAD: ABC 9/24/19).

Beyond explanation ... beyond understanding ... lies the truth. The addictive drama follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child's identity is at the center of it all.

In the series premiere, "Pilot," Jo Evans (Allison Tolman), a whip-smart police chief, plunges her family into a deepening mystery when she discovers a young girl (Alexa Swinton) the night of an inexplicable plane crash in the quiet northeastern town and decides to protect her. Who is this child? Where did she come from and what does she know? Benny Gallagher (Owain Yeoman), an investigative reporter, intrudes into Jo's inquiry with his own take on the shadowy evidence.

As the spellbinding mystery unfolds, the family's relationships are tested, unexplained events question reality, and everyone chases the shocking answers. What happens when a regular family is gripped by unimaginable circumstances?

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.





