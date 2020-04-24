Freeform to Air THE HUNGER GAMES Marathon

Continuing Freeform's social distancing campaign titled #StayTheFFHome, encouraging young adults to stay home, the network is offering a weekend-long marathon of the hit film franchise "The Hunger Games." For the first time, the network will have all four films available for viewers to enjoy as they #StayTheFFHome and practice social distancing.

In addition, FreeForm will be engaging with fans by live-tweeting during the marathon. Get into the conversation using the hashtags #StayTheFFHome and #HungerGames.

Hunger Games Weekend - April 25 & 26

Saturday, April 25

1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"

4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:

8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" - FreeForm Premiere

10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2" - FreeForm Premiere

Sunday, April 26

10:45 a.m. - "The Hunger Games"

2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:

5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

8:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

