Freeform to Air THE HUNGER GAMES Marathon
Continuing Freeform's social distancing campaign titled #StayTheFFHome, encouraging young adults to stay home, the network is offering a weekend-long marathon of the hit film franchise "The Hunger Games." For the first time, the network will have all four films available for viewers to enjoy as they #StayTheFFHome and practice social distancing.
In addition, FreeForm will be engaging with fans by live-tweeting during the marathon. Get into the conversation using the hashtags #StayTheFFHome and #HungerGames.
Hunger Games Weekend - April 25 & 26
Saturday, April 25
1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"
4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:
8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" - FreeForm Premiere
10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2" - FreeForm Premiere
Sunday, April 26
10:45 a.m. - "The Hunger Games"
2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:
5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"
8:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"
Photo Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate via Freeform*