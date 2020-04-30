'Free Streams On STAGE' Continues With Theatre Comedy Show SMASH'D

Theatre streaming service STAGE continues to unlock popular titles from its catalog during the COVID-19 pandemic and make them available free of charge as part of its "Free Streams on STAGE" initiative.

Following last weekend's offering of sports-themed reality show Thursday in the Park, STAGE has teamed with creator John Wascavage to release seasons 1 and 2 of SMASH'd, an irreverent clip & commentary show for the #soyblessed theatre nerd inside of us all.

This Friday, May 1st, at 12 p.m EST, viewers will be able to tune in to The STAGE Network's Facebook and YouTube channels to stream both seasons of the exclusive series. All Eleven episodes will remain available until Sunday, May 3rd, at midnight.

"I think we've reached the point of the quarantine where the world just needs a little bit of silly," said Jesse L. Kearney, Chief Operating Officer of STAGE. "Everyone is already trolling places like Youtube pretty much on the daily at this point to find funny clips to help make the days go by. We've been lucky enough to work with two brilliant masters at doing just that. We're very excited to bring John and Brandon's tireless work to a larger audience," added Bobby Traversa, STAGE's Executive Vice President.

Additional titles in the "Free Streams On STAGE" series will be announced weekly as the quarantine continues.

SMASH'd is a theatre clip commentary/sketch comedy show for every theatre nerd, beltress, screlter, and hashtag-obsessed #fansie. Created by and starring actor and comedian John Wascavage (Murder for Two, I Spy A Spy) and co-written by Brandon Monokian ("Theatre Critic Trump", Happy Yummy Chicken), viewers are invited to follow along as John dives deep into the dark corners of the interwebs (and sketchy NYC audition studios) to explore the whacky world of theatre and social media while serving a side of streaming hot tea.

Available for download in your favorite app store or on the web at www.watchstage.com.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You