Fox Will Produce Animated Twin Brothers Comedy

Deadline reports that Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese will produce a new comedy about twin siblings at Fox.

Untitled Twins Animated Comedy is about two identical twin brothers with nothing in common except 100% matching DNA. It explores the ruthless competition, strained friendship and love between them and their families over a lifetime.

Matarese and Luciano produced a series of animated shorts called "Animals," which have since become a nationwide phenomenon.

The show ran for three seasons on HBO.

Read the original story on Deadline.





