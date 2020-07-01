Food Network Spices Up The Weekly Schedule With GUY'S GROCERY GAMES: SUMMER GRILLIN' Games Tournament

Food Network amps up THE WEEKLY programming schedule with new episodes every day of the week including the premiere of Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Grillin' Games tournament and Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episodes where Guy goes behind one of his favorite tournaments and gives behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.

Also on the menu, new episodes of fan-favorites including Beat Bobby Flay, Big Time Bake, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Restaurant: Impossible, Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make?, Undercover Chef, WORST COOKS IN AMERICA and more. In daytime, fans can spend time with their favorite on-air personalities with more self- shot shows from home including new episodes of GIADA AT HOME 2.0, The Kitchen: Family Style, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME and Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, plus get additional mealtime inspiration with a new Valerie's Home Cooking. Throughout the week, on the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can join some of their favorite chefs for LIVE classes and conversation including Dan Langan, Michael Symon, Jet Tila and more. From exciting premiere episodes to delicious and fun marathons, Food Network's schedule has something for everyone.

Food Network comfort food TV weekly highlights include:

On Monday, July 6th, at 10am join the co-hosts of THE KITCHEN for three back-to-back episodes showcasing recipes that are perfect for summer including grilling and seafood dishes, along with flavorful sauces and more. At 1pm, it is a sweet three hours of dessert-themed Chopped episodes,leading into a five-episode stack of Guy's Grocery Games. Then, in a premiere episode of BIG TIME BAKE at 9pm, four bakers go back in time as they create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake straight out of the 1920s. When the party's over, Buddy Valastro, Dan Langan and Kristen Tomlan decide which baker is the winner. On the Food Network Kitchen app, fans can cook live with Vivian Chan at 6pm ET and Dan Langan at 8pm ET.

On Tuesday, July 7th, start the morning with Kardea Brown in DELICIOUS MISS BROWN at 8am, followed by encore episodes of BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon. Starting at 12pm, feel the heat in THE KITCHEN with intense faceoffs and mystery ingredients in a marathon of Chopped, leading into a new episode at 9pm, where the competing chefs find unusual cupcakes and a curious jarred "candy" in the round two baskets, and the final two chefs feast their eyes on a jar of pigs' lips in the dessert basket. Then, at 10pm don't miss Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? where Alex Guarnaschelli faces the ultimate challenge as she makes an ultimate burger with frozen dinners from the Stakeout round's toughest cart. Then she pictures herself at the fair as she attempts to create a carnival treat using only five ingredients.

Take a trip to Molly Yeh's and Ree Drummond's kitchens on Wednesday, July 8th, with four back-to-back episodes of GIRL MEETS FARM starting at 8am and then a six-episode block of The Pioneer Woman. Afterwards, it's all fun and games with Guy Fieri ina Guy's Grocery Games marathon from 1pm-4am including an all-new episode at 9pm where Guy is inviting eight GGG winners to return to Flavortown Market for a summer grilling tournament that has the judges sizzlin' in their seats. Each week, one chef will be awarded "Best Dish," win $5,000 and move on to the next week's competition while the remaining chefs duke it out for survival in Guy's Grocery Games: Summer Grillin' Games tournament. Then at 10pm, don't miss Behind the Games: Guy's Grocery Games special episodes where Guy goes behind one of his favorite tournaments and gives behind the scenes tidbits and commentary.

On Thursday, July 9th at 10am begin the day with three episodes of Chopped and at 1pm, join Casey Webb on MAN V. FOOD as he searches for the ultimate eating challenges in New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit and more, leading into a marathon of epic showdowns in BEAT BOBBY FLAY beginning at 4pm. RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE has a special episode at 9pm when Robert Irvine counts down some of the biggest moments in RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE history, including massive meltdowns and the worst food he's ever eaten. But he also shares his favorite menu transformations and most-moving restaurant reveals. Then at 10pm, chef Mark Estee travels to Pensacola, FL, to help O'Riley's, an Irish pub that is down on its luck after converting to a restaurant. While undercover, Mark finds a power struggle playing out behind the scenes and a staff on the brink of rebellion in a new episode of Undercover Chef. Plus, at 6pm ET, Michael Symon fires up the grill for a live cooking class on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Friday, July 10th, travel the world with three episodes of FOOD PARADISE starting at 10am. Then, take an afternoon road trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri in a marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES from 1pm-4am, including a new episode at 9pm where Guy Fieri is going global with flavors from all over the world. In Warr Acres, Okla., a Middle Eastern smorgasbord serves standout samosas and chicken kebab. A funky spot in Portland, Ore., turns out real-deal Mexican tortas, and in Hollywood, Fla., an authentic spot cooks up legit Indonesian specialties.

On Saturday, July 11th at 10am, join Ree Drummond in a new self-shot, at-home edition of The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home, where she makes crispy breaded Easy Pork Chops, amazing Smashed Potatoes and a great take on Baked Beans with peppers. Then, the cowboys, kids and Ree end one of their favorite meals with a very decadent shortcut Chocolate Poke Cake. At 11am, The Kitchen: Family Style features the perfect summer feast- burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs. Geoffrey Zakarian starts by sharing his tips for a moist and flavorful Mushroom Turkey Burger. Katie Lee makes a meatless Grilled Halloumi Sandwich with Watermelon Relish, and Sunny Anderson puts her amped-up meatloaf between two buns for her Meatloaf Burgers. Then, Alex Guarnaschelli elevates a traditional hot dog with her Hot Dogs with Mustard and Relish, and Jeff Mauro shares a burger from his neck of the woods, his Northwest Indiana-Style Smashed Burger. Finally, Geoffrey and his wife, Margaret, make a Boozy Cherry Milkshake that pairs perfectly with any burger or hot dog. At 12pm, Giada De Laurentiis and her daughter, Jade, love nothing more than a day at home making pizza and pasta. Together they make a Chicago-style Deep Dish Cheese Pizza, plus summery Spaghetti with Lemon Zucchini and, for dessert, Lemon and Strawberry Sundaes. At 1pm, the day continues with Guy Fieri in a marathon of Guy's Grocery Games starting at 1pm, and then it's an all-night road trip with DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 6pm. Fans can also cook along live with Jet Tila at 8pm ET on the Food Network Kitchen app.

On Sunday, July 12th, spend the morning with Ree Drummond in a four-episode stack of THE PIONEER WOMAN starting at 9am, where Ree is making dishes like Drip Beef Sandwiches, Supreme Pizza Lasagna, Apple Fritters with Bacon and Sausage and more.Then head over to Valerie Bertinelli's kitchen in a new episode of Valerie's Home Cooking at 11:30am, where she is developing some new, foolproof recipes for her website. She makes a batch of Savory Morning Muffins and Kale Caesar Salad with Garlicky Panko Topping. Valerie also prepares Pork Tenderloin Steaks with Mustard Cider Sauce and a dessert of Triple Berry Cream Cheese Shortcake. At 12pm, Kardea Brown shares classic dishes inspired by her heritage and the place she calls home, South Carolina's Lowcountry. Her Southern staples include Gullah-Style Shrimp and Grits, Gullah Red Rice, Gullah Caviar and Classic Charleston Chewies in a special episode of Delicious Miss Brown. Then at 12:30pm, Michael Symon creates Creamy Chicken and Dumplings on the grill. Michael's wife, Liz, makes Drop Biscuits to serve as the dumplings while Michael picks fresh herbs for the filling. Finally, Michael works the grill for his favorite dessert, Bananas Foster in a new episode of Symon's Dinners Cooking Out. A marathon of DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES starting at 2pm leads into a night of premieres starting with a new episode of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA at 9pm where the recruits learn about doughnut glaze flavors before making their own. Then, Chef Anne Burrell and Chef Alex Guarnaschelli teach the recruits how to make sausages from scratch, and the recruits must grind, case and flavor their own sausage sandwiches. Then, in a new episode of BEAT BOBBY FLAY at 10pm, Michael Symon and Amanda Freitag are ready to make sure Bobby Flay goes home empty-handed. Chef Carrie Eagle soars into the arena to take on Cincinnati stalwart Jose Salazar for a chance to squeeze out a win against Bobby.

Online, viewers can visit FoodNetwork.com for full schedule details, and across Food Network's digital platforms access warm-weather recipe ideas for BBQ, sides, desserts, drinks, cooking short-cuts, and more. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. On the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app, fans can access live classes along with grilling and summer-focused recipes perfect for whipping up at home, plus check out Boy is Back on the Grill: Bobby's Bangin' Burgers which will bring viewers right into Bobby Flay's kitchen and backyard. The burger course, inspired by Bobby's original Food Network show Boy Meets Grill, allows Bobby to share a deeper level of passion and expertise focused on one of his favorites, burgers, with home cooks.

*All times ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

