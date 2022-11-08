Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Food Network Announces BAKE IT 'TIL YOU MAKE IT Docu-Series

The new docu-series, Bake It ‘Til You Make It, premiering on Monday, December 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network.

Nov. 08, 2022  

From cake conventions to cookie shows, thousands of passionate, creative bakers are rising to the occasion in competitive baking as they create masterful, award-winning edible art from their home kitchens.

The new docu-series, Bake It 'Til You Make It, premiering on Monday, December 26th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network, gives an inside look into the unique world of competitive baking and the extremely enthusiastic, over-the-top personalities that participate. Narrated by master cake artist Duff Goldman, the series follows seven competitive bakers as they obsessively pursue their dreams of sweet victory in some of the toughest baking competitions in the country.

"With Bake It 'Til You Make It we are able to pull back the curtain on the world of competitive baking, giving viewers a front row seat to the highs and lows of each baker's quest for success," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The creations are incredible, the determination dogged, and the WILD ride from ideation to presentation is something to behold."

Each baker is at a different stage of their competitive baking experience, some are amateurs and some are professional, but they are all obsessed with competitive baking and have their eye on the prize in hopes of unlocking the next step of their career. With multiple creative categories to enter, blue ribbons to earn, and large cash prizes to win, the bakers' desserts must stand out from thousands of others to win the grand prize.

Over the seven half-hour episodes, audiences will see all the ups and downs as the bakers work to fix last minute damages, handle finicky judges, and manage the fierce competitions. It's not easy, but every bake, and every impressive cake, is one step closer to their dreams becoming a reality.

Bake It 'Til You Make It bakers

Monty Alderman (New Castle, DE) is a former football player turned baker with a cupcake game that he believes is unparalleled.

Lili Clinger (Las Cruces, NM) is a unique baking hobbyist who is going to try her hand at competition for the first time.

Maythe Del Angel (San Antonio, TX) is a sugar artist and rising star in the baking world. As a professional baker, she thinks contests and competitions are a chance to raise her profile.

RaChelle Hubsmith (North Logan, UT) is a perfectionist, and a decade-long competitor who will enter bakes in any and every competition she can.

Anamaria Morales (Sebastopol, CA) paid her way through college with her famous cheesecakes and is ready to see where else her passion for baking can take her.

Kareem Queeman (Washington, DC) is a veteran baker who has dazzled customers with his cake confections for more than a decade and wants to test his creativity with cookies.

Sumera Syed (Dallas, TX) is a nanny who has found her true calling baking and is ready to see where her skills might take her.

Fans can meet the competing bakers and check out some of the creations at FoodNetwork.com/BakeItTilYouMakeIt. They can also follow along with the baking competitions on social media and root for their favorite baker using #BakeItTilYouMakeIt.

Bake It 'Til You Make It is produced by Left/Right for Food Network.



