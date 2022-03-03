Flying Lotus, XYZ Films & Logical Pictures Develops Slate of Genre Films

Multi-hyphenate Flying Lotus and his company Brainfeeder Films, Paris-based Logical Pictures, and XYZ Films have closed a multi-picture development deal for a slate of films that Flying Lotus will produce and direct.

Logical Content Ventures, Logical Pictures' co-production fund, will finance the development of the films, which will focus on genres in the horror, thriller and sci-fi universe. Logical also secured a first-look agreement to finance and produce. The slate will span multiple projects, with XYZ Films set to produce and handle sales.

The deal was negotiated by Frédéric Fiore and Grace Adams from Logical Pictures, and by Nate Bolotin, partner at XYZ Films, on behalf of Brainfeeder Films.

Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, is a genre-bending, Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, filmmaker, rapper and founder/owner of Brainfeeder Records. Originally from Los Angeles, California, he has defined an entire creative generation by synthesizing his vast range of musical and narrative visual influences into an expansive yet unmistakable world of sound and imagery. Since 2006, Ellison has released six studio albums to global critical acclaim and composed much of the bumper music heard on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

An alumnus of The Los Angeles Film School, his debut film KUSO premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, and most recently, he executive produced and scored the successful Netflix anime series YASUKE, directed by LeSean Thomas ("The Boondocks") and starring LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You, "Atlanta"), based on the real historical figure of a famed Black samurai from 16th century Japan. Ellison has worked with celebrated visionaries from David Lynch and Alma Harel, to Hiro Murai, Khalil Joseph and Shinichiro Watanabe, and has been mentored by legendary filmmaker, Terrence Malick.

"I am glad to be joining forces again with longtime partner XYZ Films. Flylo is a highly talented and respected musician with such a unique creative universe. I can't wait to work on his upcoming film and crossmedia projects after his promising debuts as a filmmaker." said Logical Pictures Group President, Frédéric Fiore.

"What an amazing moment for Brainfeeder. We are incredibly excited to connect with Logical on upcoming projects !' said Flying Lotus.

'We have enjoyed working with Logical Pictures on some excellent genre films for the past several years. We are thrilled that we get to expand the relationship through this partnership with Flying Lotus and his cutting-edge company Brainfeeder,' said XYZ Films.

Logical Pictures recently announced its return to working with Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, behind Cannes competition titles PETROV' FLU and LETO, for the production of his next feature. Logical Pictures is also partnering with Augenschein on Maximilian Erlenwein's next feature, THE DIVE, whose production wrapped last autumn.

Logical recent productions include THE INNOCENTS (Cannes 2021 - IFC Midnight), PLEASURE (Cannes 2020 / Sundance 2021 - Neon), and THE DEEP HOUSE (Blumhouse / EPIX).

XYZ Films and Flying Lotus recently announced the sci-fi horror film ASH, which is set for production later this year with Flying Lotus directing.

XYZ's recent productions include Stowaway, Joe Penna's sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette which premiered on Netflix, and Havoc, Gareth Evans' action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, which is in post-production.

Flying Lotus is repped by Really Happening, XYZ Films and Clintons.