First Ever ‘Horror Halftime Show’ To Air on Super Bowl Sunday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On SUPER BOWL Sunday, February 9th, horror fans will have their own halftime show dedicated to the genre. Osgood Perkins, the writer and director of NEON’s upcoming horror film The Monkey, and star Elijah Wood, will join the Dead Meat hosts James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca for the first ever “Horror Halftime Show.”

Taking inspiration from John Madden, the late legendary football coach and sports commentator, Dead Meat’s Horror Halftime Show will be the ultimate twisted event for horror fans to celebrate the past year of exceptional horror filmmaking. Just as Madden would analyze replays, Perkins, Wood, Janisse and Rebecca will review top horror films, kills, and scares complete with slow motion, frame by frame commentary. The inaugural show promises to deliver a bloody good time with the gnarliest horror scenes and plenty of comedy.

Dead Meat’s Horror Halftime Show will air live on Sunday, February 9th on the Dead Meat Presents YouTube channel during the SUPER BOWL Halftime.

Based on the Stephen KING short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins. The film stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy and Elijah Wood.

When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.

NEON recently released the latest trailer from The Monkey, which broke records as the most viewed independent horror trailer of all time. The highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s short story racked up over 43 million views globally within 24 hours of dropping online. It quickly surpassed 100 million views in its first 72 hours, surging past 109 million global views across all platforms to date.

Comments