FX Networks Sets Fall Premiere Dates

FX Networks today announced the fall premiere dates for the hit biker drama Mayans M.C., the acclaimed Mr Inbetween, the ninth installment of the AMERICAN HORROR STORY franchise, American Horror Story: 1984, and the 14th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The premiere dates are as follows:

Mayans M.C. - Season Two Premieres Tuesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

Mr Inbetween - Season Two Debuts Thursday, September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

American Horror Story: 1984 - Ninth Installment Premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - 14th Season Begins Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX

