FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES and DINNER AND A MOVIE Set TBS Return

TBS is heating up the summer with the return of two fan-favorite film series: “Friday Night Vibes” and “Dinner and a Movie,” making the network the ultimate weekend destination for movie lovers.

Following its successful revival, “Friday Night Vibes” — hosted by Emmy®-winning journalist and fashion designer Nina Parker and comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks (creator and star of BET+’s “Churchy”) — will shift from a monthly to a weekly release schedule beginning Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The series continues to spotlight major films while celebrating diverse voices both on and off screen. The new season kicks off with Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” followed by fan-favorites including “San Andreas,” “Equalizer 2,” “Creed III,” and “Fast & Furious 6.”

Meanwhile, Dinner and a Movie returns with a two-night premiere on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by real-life couple Jason Biggs (“American Pie”) and bestselling author Jenny Mollen, the iconic series blends film, food, and fun into a weekly Saturday night celebration. The premiere features “Ant-Man and the Wasp” with special guest David Dastmalchian (Kurt), followed by “National Treasure” on Sunday with star Justin Bartha (Riley Poole). Upcoming episodes include “Superman: The Movie (1978)” with guest Skyler Gisondo — who stars in the upcoming 2025 “Superman” — and a nostalgic “American Pie” reunion featuring Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, and surprise guests.

“Friday Night Vibes” is produced for TBS by Kelchris. Executive Producers Steve Barry and Joe Braswell are visible on set, keeping track as the movie-loving house party rolls along. “Dinner and a Movie” is produced for TBS by 495 Productions with SallyAnn Salsano as executive producer. Watch a promo below.

