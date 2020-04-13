FOX Renews Drama Series 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: LONE STAR

FOX has renewed its top-rated drama series, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: LONE STAR, from creators and executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, for the upcoming 2020-2021 television season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. The series renewals allow 9-1-1 to enter its fourth season and 9-1-1 LONE STAR to return for a second season.

"9-1-1 and 9-1-1: LONE STAR are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment," said Thorn. "Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country's brave first responders, as well as those around the world."

Season-to-date, 9-1-1 is FOX's most-watched series of the season, with a Total Multiplatform average audience of 16 million viewers, up +139% from its Live + Same Day average. The series ranks among the season's Top Three entertainment series overall among Adults 18-49, placing among the Top Five with Adults 18-34. 9-1-1 is the season's #2 drama among Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54, Adults 35-49 and all key male demos, and ranks #1 with Teens.

9-1-1: LONE STAR is this season's #1 new series among Adults 18-49 (tie with FOX's LEGO MASTERS) and the #2 most-watched new series. With a Total Multiplatform average audience of 12.3 million viewers, 9-1-1: LONE STAR garners a +97% lift from its Live + Same Day delivery. 9-1-1: LONE STAR's premiere (3.8/18 L7) is this season's #1 debut and the #1 scripted debut since Fall 2018. Additionally, its debut is the season's highest-rated entertainment telecast among Adults 18-49 (excluding post-Super Bowl and award shows).

The all-new 9-1-1 episode "The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1," airing tonight (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, picks up from the dramatic cliffhanger in the previous episode, when the Call Center was taken hostage by criminals posing as police officers. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) must save herself and her fellow dispatchers, and sends a red flag to Chimney (Kenneth Choi), hoping it's a big enough clue that something is drastically wrong.

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reenergize the procedural drama with 9-1-1 and its newest extension of its universe set in Austin, TX, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

