FOX Orders New Stop-Motion Holiday Special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

FOX Entertainment has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy Award-winning company founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. The all-new, irreverent special, written by Emmy Award winner Tom Root ("Robot Chicken"), will premiere next winter on FOX, as part of its "Not So Silent Nights" holiday-themed programming.

"I truly love this project and we couldn't ask for a better partner than FOX, since they've consistently been a leader in high-quality, provocative and subversive entertainment," noted Green. "We are very excited to make what we intend to be both a nostalgic and modern holiday classic."

"FOX has a long and valued history with Seth as an actor, due largely to his fantastic voice work as 'Chris Griffin' on FAMILY GUY. But Seth and his partners at Stoopid Buddy have created best-in-class stop-motion animation as well, and we couldn't be more thrilled to grow this relationship," said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. "It also builds on our commitment to create holiday programming, and with Seth's innate understanding of our company's irreverent brand, we're looking forward to a seasonal special that, simply put, could only air on FOX."

"As kids, we looked forward to holiday programming all year," added Root. "Our goal is to give grown-ups like us - fans of FOX animated shows with sick senses of humor - a holiday program worth watching after the kids are in bed."

As told through the twisted filter of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the visceral, action-packed hour of holiday insanity will feature classic holiday icons, including Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who come together with brand-new minor mascots from Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Thanksgiving and even Daylight Savings Day.

The holiday special will be produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and FOX Entertainment. It will be directed by John Harvatine IV. Seth Green, Harvatine, Tom Root, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner will serve as executive producers.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in all of animation and live-action, showcasing a knack for creating unique visuals and telling character-driven stories with an uncanny sensibility. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is home to the longest-running stop-motion show on television, the Emmy Award-winning "Robot Chicken," as well as the Emmy Award-nominated "SuperMansion," with Bryan Cranston. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is currently in production on "Crossing Swords," which is set to premiere as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2020. The company's multiple-building campus and state-of-the-art facility located in Burbank, makes it one of the largest studios specializing in live-action, puppetry, stop-motion, 2D and CG animation in California. The company's work covers the entertainment gamut, ranging from charming hand-crafted animation all the way to high-end live-action feature films.





