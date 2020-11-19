FOX Orders All-New Unscripted Variety Show GAME OF TALENTS, Hosted by Wayne Brady

FOX has ordered GAME OF TALENTS, an all-new unscripted variety show in which contestants must guess the performers' hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is set to host and executive-produce the program. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, GAME OF TALENTS will premiere on FOX in 2021. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles.

"GAME OF TALENTS represents everything we here at FOX endeavor to bring to viewers," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. "It's a chance for families to gather for magnetic gameplay, a fun peek into extraordinary skills of ordinary people and a friendly, spirited variety competition."

"GAME OF TALENTS is a dynamic combination of talent and game shows, and is destined to be the country's next big family entertainment format," said Jayson Dinsmore, President of Alternative Programming and Development, Fremantle. "Fremantle is home to the most renowned competition formats from across the globe and we can't wait to, with the help of our partners at FOX and the extraordinarily talented Wayne Brady, bring our latest international hit to America."

"What excites me about this series and this concept is every week we get to show off talents that will amaze, inspire and, in some cases, make your jaw-drop," said Brady. "As someone who loves games and loves all types of talent, this was a perfect fit for me and I'm thrilled to be a part of the creative team bringing it to life. I also get to give away someone else's money, which I always enjoy doing!"

From the producers of "America's Got Talent," comes the international hit variety show GAME OF TALENTS. Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen before. The series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!

GAME OF TALENTS is a rapidly expanding global success that originated from Fremantle's team in Spain in conjunction with Mediaset España and is now entering into its third season there. In addition to the upcoming U.S. production for FOX, the format is also set to launch in the U.K. on ITV, Sweden on SVT, and Holland and Belgium on RTL4 and VTM in 2021.

GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose "Line Is It Anyway?").

