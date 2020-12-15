FOX Alternative Entertainment Launches New Diversity Initiative FASTRACK

FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) today unveiled a new, first-of-its-kind accelerated producers initiative - FASTRACK - designed to nurture producers with diverse backgrounds and life experiences, as well as create a strong, well-rounded pipeline for new talent behind the camera on FAE series.

"FOX has long been committed to providing viewers with programming that reflects the world in which we live. As we build FAE, we are continuing FOX's legacy with FASTRACK, creating opportunities for underrepresented individuals early in their career," said Allison Wallach, Executive Vice President, Head of FOX Alternative Entertainment. "Representation on-screen and behind the camera is important to FAE, as well as being able to help guide the next generation of producers that are seeking to place their imprint on popular culture, as they further develop their portfolio of skills."

"Developing this initiative is an extension of FAE's commitment to elevate and celebrate the diverse perspectives that our future participants will bring to our programming. It is an exciting next step in building a sustainable talent pipeline from which all of FOX Entertainment will benefit," said Marsheila Hayes, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, FOX Corporation.

Spearheaded by Wallach, FASTRACK will select two to three candidates to join as associate producers on production teams across various FAE-produced shows, including THE MASKED SINGER. The initiative, which kicks off with its inaugural class in January 2021, will give the FASTRACK associate producers valuable exposure to many facets of production, including casting, directing and editing, among other areas. The year-long immersive program will provide the candidates with valuable on-the-ground, hands-on production experience, as well as guidance and advice throughout the experience from the FAE team. After six months, the FASTRACK associate producers will be able to specialize in one area of their choosing. Upon successful completion of the program, FAE will have the opportunity to potentially engage FASTRACK associate producers to continue working on FAE-produced shows.

FAE is looking for passionate, talented and driven individuals with diverse and creative voices to join as associate producers on production teams across various FAE-produced shows. In the role, they will be assisting with all aspects of creative and production, working closely with senior producers and getting the chance to learn from the best of the best in the unscripted television industry.

Candidates for FASTRACK associate producer initiative should submit a cover letter and resume at FAE FASTRACK no later than Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.