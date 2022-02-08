FOX Acquires Iconic Animated Franchise GUMBY

FOX Entertainment has acquired the iconic animated character Gumby, and all his friends, from the estate of Joseph Clokey, son of creator Art Clokey, it was announced TODAY by FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier.

The acquisition expands on FOX Entertainment's long-term strategy of building a select, curated and culturally compelling library of owned content and intellectual property to showcase across its linear, AVOD, blockchain-based and other platforms.

FOX Entertainment has obtained all rights to the popular franchise, including film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, publishing and all other categories. In addition, FOX has acquired the full library of Gumby animated series, specials, movies and content, which will expand Tubi's current offerings of the franchise.

This classic and well-known IP complements other recent FOX Entertainment acquisitions and FOX partnerships, including Tubi, Bento Box Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment and start-up company Blockchain Creative Labs, as well as FOX Alternative Entertainment and the newly formed FOX Entertainment Studios.

"Picking a new home was important to me, and I've found great partners in FOX Entertainment," explained Gumby in a very green statement. "They have a vision for my modern, multi-platform reemergence, which is thrilling. Throughout our conversations, Pokey and I reiterated that we are talent they can mold. Literally."

"Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce. Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to FOX, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company," said Collier. "FOX is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all."

Internal teams are already hard at work both showcasing the classic Gumby series on Tubi and reimagining this beloved franchise for broadcast, streaming and beyond.