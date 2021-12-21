Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FALLEN Horror Film to Be Released on Digital & DVD

The film will be released on February 22.

Dec. 21, 2021 Â 

The frightening supernatural horror tale FALLEN is coming to Digital, On Demand and DVD February 22 from Lionsgate.

Father Abraham was ready to save the world from an evil menace using exorcism - until tragedy struck. Years later, he lives on a remote farm with his daughter, haunted by the faces of those he saved and those he could not. After finding a pale humanoid creature lurking in the woods one night, he shoots and cremates the monster.

But all too soon he discovers that the beast was not alone, and that his troubles have only just begun. This frightening supernatural horror tale will chill you to your soul.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


