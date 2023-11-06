Erika Jayne's BET IT ALL ON BLONDE Las Vegas Special Coming to Bravo Next Year

“Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” is coming to Bravo for a spring 2024 premiere.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Bravo has ordered “Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde” for a spring 2024 premiere. The two-part documentary follows “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne’s challenging road to the opening night of her unprecedented Las Vegas residency.

Through a compilation of formal interviews and observational footage, the documentary chronicles the lead-up to Jayne’s show-stopping Las Vegas debut, set against the backdrop of a deeply personal narrative that sees her take the biggest gamble yet when she bets it all on herself.

Looking to reclaim her life both personally and professionally, the stakes could not be higher for Jayne in the wake of her tumultuous separation and ongoing legal battles. With their sights set on her upcoming residency at the famed House of Blues in Las Vegas, Jayne and her tight-knit team must navigate the challenges that come with putting on a show of this scale.

Their frenzied six-week run-up to opening night sees them tackle every detail – from putting together songs and choreography, to nailing down wardrobe and glam, and countless rehearsals – all while working against the realities of budget constraints and a ticking clock. With no shortage of backstage drama, tensions run high under the pressure to deliver a show with potential for an extended run.

“Bet It All on Blonde” is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment and Goodbye Pictures. Alex Baskin, Jeff Festa, Rich Bye, Mark Ritchie, Billy Taylor and Erika Girardi will executive produce. 

Watch a preview of the special here:

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of original programming, including Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” fan-favorites “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” and the highly popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises.

Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Bravo is part of the NBCUniversal Television and Streaming portfolio, which includes NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.



