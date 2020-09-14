Episode One of Matthew McConaughey's HANK THE COWDOG Podcast Now Available

Jeff Nicholes wrote, directed, and executive produced.

Episode one of QCODE's newest family podcast, HANK THE COWDOG, produced by and starring Matthew McConaughey, and written, directed, and executive produced by Jeff Nichols, is available now on Apple and wherever you listen to podcasts. The podcast - based on the ongoing John R. Erickson series, which has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide - reunites the pair who collaborated on the 2012 film, MUD.

McConaughey is joined by a fantastic supporting cast which includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy, Michael Shannon, and John R. Erickson. Nichols and McConaughey are joined by executive producers Sarah Green & Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions and Rob Herting of QCODE.

The 5 episode season features original musical numbers with new episodes released every Monday between now and October 12. Additionally, THE FAMILY podcast has partnered with The National Ranching Heritage out of Texas on an educational curriculum.

Listen to the podcast here.

View More TV Stories Related Articles