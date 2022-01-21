Emmy-Winner Louie Anderson Dies at 68

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson has passed away at the age of 68.

Deadline reports that Anderson passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning, after being admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer.

Anderson was known for his Emmy-winning role as Christine Baskets, mother of Zach Galifianakis on the FX series Baskets. He also won two Daytime Emmys for his role in Fox's Life With Louie in 1997 and 1998.

Anderson was the first host of the FAMILY FEUD reboot from 1997 to 2002. He had written four books and brought his standup comedy act all throughout the country, including his Las Vegas residency from 2003 through 2012.

Anderson was also seen in films like Coming to America, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sandy Wexler, Mr. Wrong, Cookoff!, and more.