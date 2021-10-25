Emilia Clarke & Chiwetel Ejiofor Join THE POD GENERATION Sci-Fi Flim

Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been announced as part of the cast of The Pod Generation, a new sci-fi romance film directed by Sophie Barthes.

Variety reports that the story follows Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), a couple from New York who are ready to start a family. When Rachel's work gives them a chance to use a new tool developed by a tech giant, Pegasus, the couple now has the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal plane with detachable artificial wombs, in the form of a pod. Alvy, a botanist and life-long purist, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to dive in. From there, the plot takes a WILD ride to parenthood in this new technological world.

Emilia Clarke's theatre credits include Breakfast at Tiffany's (Cort Theatre, New York). Her television credits include as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones; and for film, Spike Island, Dom Hemingway, Terminator: Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas.

Chiwetel Ejiofor was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 12 Years a Slave. He also voiced the role of Scar in Disney's recent live-action The Lion King. His other credits include Doctor Strange, Infinite, Locked Down, Triple 9, Mary Magdalene, and Sherlock Gnomes. His UK stage credits include Othello, Macbeth, The Seagull, and Romeo & Juliet.

