Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, to Host Weekly NETFLIX & CHILLS Show

Elvira, THE MISTRESS of the Dark, will host a weekly show for Netflix this October, giving her picks of the spookiest new content on the streaming service. The "Netflix and Chills" release schedule kicks off TODAY with the release of "Scaredy Cats".

Join Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, every Sunday of October on Netflix's Social Channels for your weekly Netflix & Chills prescription.

Check out the full release schedule for "Netflix and Chills" below:

Whether it's a call from beyond the grave or coming from inside the house, Netflix has all the hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats to get you in the spooky season mood.

Watch a message from "Dr. Elvira" below: