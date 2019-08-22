Elena Satine Cast in COWBOY BEBOP

Deadline reports that Elena Satine will star opposite John Cho in "Cowboy Bebop," Netflix's live-action adaptation of an animated series from Japan.

Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a ragtag crew of BOUNTY HUNTERS on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. They'll even save the world - for the right price.

Satine plays Julia. With a sultry beauty and a voice to die for, she is the dreamlike object of Spike Spiegel's (Cho) desire. She struggles to survive in a violent world.

Satine is known for her roles on "Strange Angel," "Revenge," "Magic City," and "The Gifted." Cho starred in the "Harold & Kumar" movie franchise, and in the three most recent "Star Trek" films as Sulu. He also led last summer's "Searching."

Read the original story on Deadline.





