ESPN Fills Gap in Friday Night Programming With Disney Sports Films

According to Deadline, ESPN is filling the Friday night timeslot typically taken by sports with Disney sports films!

The new schedule was put in place due to the cancellation of most major sporting events because of the current health crisis.

The first film being shown is The Rookie, timed in MLB's postponed opening week. THE ROOKIE tells the story of Jim Morris, the HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL coach who became the oldest rookie in the major league.

The next film will be Glory Road, broadcast on April 3, timed to the NCAA Final Four weekend. The film tells the true story of Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins, who started history's first all-African American lineup in college basketball.

Additional films on the schedule include Miracle, Invincible, Secretariat and The Greatest Game Ever Played. The air dates for those films have yet to be announced.

Read more on Deadline.





