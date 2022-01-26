EPIX Sets New BRITANNIA Season Three Episode Premiere Dates

Season three of Britannia sees a radical transformation in Cait's (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land.

Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force - otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal ménage à trois with both of them. Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

In episode three, Cait and Antedia team up on the road whilst Divis struggles to cope with a novice Druid and new arrivals in camp. Aulus visits the Underworld & Cait witnesses Antedia's vengeful nature.

In episode four, Cait & Antedia stay together after hotfooting it from more trouble. Amena & Willa appear to set a trap for Aulus and Hemple. Veran gathers the Druids & Cait selects companions for a journey.

Watch the new promo spot here: