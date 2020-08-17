EMPEROR Sets Partnership With NAACP For August 18 Release

Sobini has pledged to directly donate $1 for every digital transaction during the first month of release to NAACP.

The action-packed drama EMPEROR, produced by Sobini Films, was scheduled to be released theatrically on 700 screens on March 27th when cinemas were shut down nationally.



EMPEROR is now arriving on Digital, DVD and On Demand on August 18, 2020, and Sobini has pledged to directly donate $1 for every digital transaction during the first month of release to NAACP. Based on the inspirational journey of Shields Green, one of the many brave men in history who risked his life to fight against the horrors of slavery and save his family, EMPEROR is a stirring account of an extraordinary uprising in the pre-Civil War South.



"All too often vital narratives, such as EMPEROR, are left out of Hollywood and our history books," said Robin Harrison, director, NAACP Hollywood Bureau. "The NAACP is inspired by this portrayal of a true American hero and grateful for the opportunity to put the proceeds from the movie to use in our modern-day fight against systemic racism and racial injustice."



A captivating and emotional story of courage, EMPEROR is based on the iconic American freedom fighter and legend Shields "Emperor" Green (Dayo Okeniyi, Terminator Genisys, "Shades of Blue") a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave. The film tells the astonishing tale of Green's escape from slavery and his transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper's Ferry, the key battle of the abolitionist movement which helped spark the beginning of the Civil War and alter the course of American history.



Okeniyi leads the cast with an exceptionally powerful performance as the titular character in EMPEROR, alongside Academy Award nominee James Cromwell (The Green Mile, "The Young Pope"), Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries"), Naturi Naughton ("Power"), Mykelti Williamson (Fences, Forrest Gump), Ben Robson (The Boy, "Vikings") and Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern (Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood Produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (The Black Godfather, Marshall, Django Unchained) along with fellow producers Mark Amin (Frida, Eve's Bayou) and Cami Winikoff (Peaceful Warrior), EMPEROR is directed by Amin from a script by Pat Charles ("Black Lightning," "Sons of Anarchy") and Amin.

