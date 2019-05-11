ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS Will Come to NBC For the 2019 Holiday Season

Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her holiday giveaways to primetime for 2019! NBC has set Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, a three episode-special, to premiere during the holidays, according to Deadline.

Throughout each episode, DeGeneres and her celebrity friends will deliver gifts to unsuspecting people.

The premiere date for the series has not been announced.

"I was so excited when NBC told me that they had truckloads of cash and expensive gifts that they wanted to give me for the holidays," DeGeneres said. "You can imagine my surprise when they said 'No Ellen, we want you to give away truckloads of cash and expensive gifts for the holidays.' Long story short, I can't wait to host 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' on NBC."

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures. DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II, Derek Westervelt and Jeff Kleeman will serve as executive producers.

