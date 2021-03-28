EGG PARTY Receives World Premiere At Cinequest Film Festival

Celebrate Women's History Month with the comedically poignant new short film, Kersti Bryan's Egg Party. The film centers on a group of 30-something women confronting 'growing up' and their own fertility. Egg Party will World Premiere this month at Cinequest Film Festival March 20 - March 30th. Tickets are available at Cinequest.org

In a sun-soaked Brooklyn apartment, six women in their late-thirties gather for a not-so-sober afternoon to laugh and decorate eggs at an Egg Party. Through a series of whimsical portraits, each woman's connection with her own "egg" is discovered. As the afternoon light shifts around them, it is REVEALED they have gathered to support their friend Molly (Sophie von Haselberg) who is desperate for motherhood. When Molly's world is cracked open, togetherness becomes the greatest gift to heal a grieving spirit.

The ensemble film stars Sophie von Haselberg (Tribeca Film Festival's YOYO, AMERICAN CRIME Story), Susan Heyward (OWN's upcoming new series Delilah, Orange Is the New Black), Christine Renee Miller (Sister, Sister), Claire Kennedy (Traffix) Holly Chou (The Big Sick) and Ashton Heyl.

Egg Party marks the directorial debut of award-winning actress Kersti Bryan (Hustlers, Ray Donovan, FBI: Most Wanted). Bryan was the recipient of the Panavision First-Time Filmmaker's Grant utilized to make this film. "Egg Party is a whimsical and touching film on fertility, creativity, and what you want-and sometimes what you get-from this one WILD and precious life," says director and co-writer Bryan. "Our hope is that women audiences who have dealt with these difficult issues will watch and won't feel so alone."

Egg Party is presented by Violet's Umbrella Productions in association with Pour Right Pictures and producers Max Rothman, Dan Amboyer, and Eric P. Berger. The story is by Kersti Bryan, who wrote the screenplay in concert with Ashton Heyl & Claire Kennedy. The production team includes cinematographer Darren Joe (The Subject, Russian Roulette), production designer Christina Read, costume design by Alexandria Hoffman, editor Casey Nimmer, and original score written and performed by Bay Bryan with special clarinet arrangement and performance by Fraser Langton (Manchester BBC Orchestra).

Egg Party will premiere online from March 20 to 30, 2021. Tickets are available at Cinequest.org.