ECLIPSE ACROSS AMERICA Live Event on ABC to Broadcast Rare Total Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, at least 32 million people across America will find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun in what will be the last of its kind in the U.S. until 2044.

To celebrate this rare moment, ABC News and National Geographic announce the unparalleled event “Eclipse Across America,” airing live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms.

The special will be anchored by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, who will be reporting live from Burlington, Vermont.

Nat Geo talent Mariana van Zeller (“Trafficked”) and Nat Geo Explorers photographer Cristina Mittermeier (“Photographer”), astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi, and astrophysicists Jedidah Isler and Ved Chirayath will be on site to show viewers how to safely observe and photograph eclipses and break down the science and history behind them.

Spanning 10 cities across NORTH AMERICA — from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine — with each being in 100% totality of the eclipse, “Eclipse Across America” will broadcast from the following locations experiencing the phenomenon firsthand:

Mazatlán, Mexico – Approximately 2:07-2:11 p.m. EDT with ABC News correspondent Matt Rivers

Del Rio, Texas – Approximately 2:28-2:32 p.m. EDT with ABC News national correspondent Mireya Villarreal and van Zeller

Dallas, Texas – Approximately 2:40-2:44 p.m. EDT with “GMA3” co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and a live check-in with Tafreshi at Frio Cave

Russellville, Arkansas – Approximately 2:51-2:54 p.m. EDT with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli with hundreds of couples saying “I do” at the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” mass wedding

Carbondale, Illinois – Approximately 2:59-3:05 p.m. EDT with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Isler at Southern Illinois University

Indianapolis, Indiana – Approximately 3:06-3:09 p.m. EDT with “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor Gio Benitez at the Indy 500 Speedway

Cleveland, Ohio – Approximately. 3:13-3:17 p.m. EDT with “Good Morning America” weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson at the Great Lakes Science Center

Niagara Falls, New York – Approximately 3:18-3:22 p.m. EDT with ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano and Mittermeier close to the Falls. ABC News multiplatform reporter Reena Roy will be reporting live from this location for ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News

Burlington, Vermont – Approximately 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT with Muir and Davis at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Houlton, Maine – Approximately 3:32-3:35 p.m. EDT, at one of the last communities in America to see the eclipse

“Eclipse Across America” will simulcast live from 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT across multiple Disney linear networks, including ABC, Nat Geo and Nat Geo WILD, as well as across direct-to-consumer platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu (via ABC News Live channel). Viewers will be able to watch the program from anywhere — TV, mobile, computers and more — on ABC News' 24/7 streaming channel, ABC News Live.

The live event will also be simulcast on social on ABC News' Facebook, YouTube channel and TikTok, plus on Nat Geo's Facebook. ABC News and Nat Geo will produce social-first content to be posted across all platforms during the eclipse. Audiences can use the hashtag #EclipseAcrossAmerica to post content to their own social feeds throughout the day, which may then be featured on air. Mittermeier will curate photos from National Geographic photographers and Explorers as well as from people across the path of the eclipse using the hashtag during the live broadcast.

“We are thrilled to partner with National Geographic on an unprecedented, multiplatform watch event for this highly anticipated natural phenomenon,” said Reena Mehta, SVP of Streaming and Digital Content for ABC News. “Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms on all devices will ensure that no one misses a moment live or on demand.”

“This collaboration between Nat Geo and ABC is a dream come true. With Nat Geo's 136-year expertise in factual storytelling combined with trusted anchors from the country's leading news source, ABC News, this partnership is unmatched,” said Tom McDonald, EVP of Unscripted for National Geographic Content. “I can think of no better way to bring this thrilling event to audiences.”

In addition to the live simulcast across multiple Disney platforms, “GMA3” will air a special live preview with Morgan and Dr. Ashton on location in DALLAS and with Eva Pilgrim from New York from 1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT. “World News Tonight with David Muir” and ABC New Live's “Prime with Linsey Davis” will originate broadcasts from Burlington, Vermont.

“Good Morning America” will get viewers ready for the eclipse with a preview of what's to come, safety tips, the economic impact, and the unique ways people are marking the celestial event. “Nightline” will give context on the phenomenon from across the country and will showcase the best pictures of the eclipse taken throughout the day.

ABC News Digital will feature robust coverage around the eclipse, including a live blog on ABCNews.com, reporting on how to watch and photograph the celestial event, and a multimedia project profiling the impact of the rare event. ABC News Radio correspondent Jim Ryan will file reports from the eclipse path in Texas. ABC News' flagship daily podcast, “Start Here,” will include reporting and reactions from the ABC News correspondents in the eclipse path the following morning.

In honor of the eclipse, beginning April 1, National Geographic and Spotify will refresh the Official National Geographic Playlist to be centered around the eclipse for one week. Separately, Nat Geo experts will share tips for the best places to watch, how to safely photograph the eclipse, how witnessing one can change your perspective and reporting on how it may change animal behavior on NatGeo.com.

“Eclipse Across America” is produced by ABC News in partnership with National Geographic. For ABC News, Marc Burstein, Cat Mckenzie, Molly Shaker and Seni Tienabeso serve as executive producers. For National Geographic, Chad Cohen serves as executive producer.

About ABC News

ABC News is America's No. 1 news source, providing straightforward, fact-driven journalism across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio. ABC's award-winning programs include “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “20/20,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” “The View” and “Tamron Hall.”

ABC News Live, the network's 24/7 streaming channel, provides live coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, interviews and in-depth special programming. ABC News Digital delivers engaging news, context and analysis with a diverse audience of more than 53 million monthly average users. ABC Audio is the premier source for radio news and industry-leading podcasts.

Other properties include ABC News Studios, the news division's premium, narrative nonfiction original production house; renowned data journalism organization 538; and affiliate news service NewsOne, providing live and packaged news to over 200 affiliates and more than 30 domestic and international clients. Based in New York City, ABC News is comprised of three U.S. bureaus and eight international bureaus, with a presence in over 20 countries around the world and is responsible for all news programming on ABC.

About National Geographic Content

Award-winning and critically acclaimed National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, creates and delivers riveting stories and experiences in natural history, science, adventure and exploration. The brand is the largest on social media with over three quarters of a billion followers across all major platforms that generate over one billion impressions each month.

Inspiring a deeper connection to the world, National Geographic Content reaches 300 million people worldwide in 180 countries and 33 languages as a digital, social and print publisher and across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films, and direct-to-consumer platforms Disney+ and Hulu.

Its diverse content includes Emmy Award-winning franchise Genius, series LIFE BELOW ZERO and SECRETS OF the Whales, and Oscar- and BAFTA award-winning film Free Solo. In 2022, National Geographic Content was awarded eight News and Documentary Emmys, in addition to Life Below Zero's Emmy win for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, its sixth Emmy overall.