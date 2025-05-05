EAST OF WALL, Starring Jennifer Ehle, Sets Summer Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures Classics has announced that Kate Beecroft’s East of Wall will release theatrically in select cities on August 15, 2025. Written and directed by Kate Beecroft, EAST OF WALL is about female resilience in a marginalized, neglected corner of the American West. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the NEXT category, and will make its New York debut at the 2025 Tribeca Festival this June.

East of Wall, starring Tabatha Zimiga and Porshia Zimiga playing themselves, as well as International Emmy Award® nominee Scoot McNairy (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, ARGO) and two-time Tony Award® winner Jennifer Ehle (SHE SAID, DEAD RINGERS), is a Station Road & Stetson’s Kingdom Production in association with Picture Movers, Stadium, Working Barn Productions, Low Road Films and Tan Bark Pictures. The film is executive produced by Scott Frank (QUEEN’S GAMBIT, GODLESS, LOGAN), Al Engemann, Naia Cucukov, Peter Richards, Randy Wooten, Caitlin Gold, Ryan Hawkins, John Martin and Staci Hartman and is produced by Lila Yacoub (LADYBIRD, C’MON C’MON, EIGHTH GRADE, MID 90s), Kate Beecroft, Melanie Ramsayer, and Shannon Moss.

East of Wall is an authentic portrait of female resilience in the ”New West" inspired and played by the women and girls who live it. Set in the Badlands of South Dakota, Tabatha, a young, rebellious rancher, who rescues and resells horses, must make hard decisions to deal with her fractured family, financial uncertainty, and unresolved grief, all while providing refuge for a group of wayward neighborhood teens.

