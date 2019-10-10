Drew Barrymore Syndicated Daytime Talk Show to Debut in 2020 On CBS Stations

Actress Drew Barrymore will headline a Syndicated daytime talk show for CBS Television Distribution, targeting a fall 2020 launch, it was announced today by Steve LoCascio, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of CBS Global Distribution Group.

The CBS Television Stations group has signed on to anchor the launch of the new show, including on WCBS-TV in New York and KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. The CBS owned-and-operated stations represent 38% of the U.S.

"We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years," said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. "We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers."

"Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air - her show will energize any station's lineup," LoCascio said. "We're looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020."

"It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show," Barrymore said. "I'm truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

The new show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers.

Drew Barrymore was born in Culver City, Calif., into a revered acting family that includes, among many others, her grandfather John Barrymore. She started performing in commercials before her first birthday. At age 6, she was chosen by director Steven Spielberg to co-star as Gertie in "E.T.: The Extraterrestrial."

In 1995 she created her own production company, Flower Films, with partner Nancy Juvonen. Their first film was the 1999 comedy "Never Been Kissed," followed by the box office hit "Charlie's Angels" in 2000. Firmly established as a production powerhouse, Flower Films subsequently produced the features "50 First Dates," cult favorite "Donnie Darko," "Duplex," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," "Music and Lyrics," "Fever Pitch," "He's Just Not That Into You" and "Whip It" (which she directed and appeared in).

Barrymore won a 2009 Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as fallen heiress Edith Bouvier Beale in the lauded HBO production of "Grey Gardens." Most recently, she starred in and executive produced the Netflix original series "Santa Clarita Diet" for three seasons.

In addition to her lengthy entertainment career, Barrymore is also an entrepreneur who created a successful lifestyle brand, Flower by Drew, in 2013 that has grown to include beauty products, a home line, and an eyewear collection.





Related Articles View More TV Stories