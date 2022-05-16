Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus & More Join NBC Fall Programming Slate

On the heels of another season as #1 in the key 18-49 demo, the network announces a fall schedule featuring dominant fan-favorites, new original series and tentpole event programming. All network shows will stream next-day, exclusively on Peacock.

MONDAY: The most-watched television show of the decade, "The Voice" returns to anchor the night for its 22nd cycle, welcoming multi-platinum global recording artist Camila Cabello and the return of global superstar Gwen Stefani, alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly at 8 p.m. All new reimagined sci-fi drama "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee, launches at 10 p.m.

TUESDAY: The melody continues as "The Voice" cues up the return of the season's #1 new drama "La Brea" at 9 p.m. followed by the highly anticipated final season of fan-favorite "New Amsterdam" at 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Television's highest-rated night of drama returns with THE ONE Chicago lineup kicking off at 8 p.m. with "Chicago Med," continuing with "Chicago Fire" and concluding with timeslot winner "Chicago P.D." at 10 p.m.

THURSDAY: Dick Wolf's iconic brand owns the night with the flagship "Law & Order" kicking off Season 22 at 8 p.m. followed by the record-extending 24th season of "Law & Order: SVU." The night concludes with the third season of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY: Peyton Manning quarterbacks Friday nights with the return of 8 p.m. game show "Capital One College Bowl," timed perfectly to football season, and leading into Friday's #1 newsmagazine, "Dateline NBC." In November, the laughs begin with George Lopez's family comedy "Lopez vs. Lopez" at 8 p.m., teeing up the third season of Dwayne Johnson bio-series "Young Rock" at 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY: #1 primetime television show for a record 11 consecutive years, "NBC Sunday Night Football" will broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season.

"While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we're also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch."

"We're continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we've already seen a lot of success with this season," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season."

In 2021, NBC's holiday programming reached more than 94 million viewers on the strength of an unrivaled lineup featuring dynamic live event specials and returning classics. The festivities continue this season as COUNTRY MUSIC icon Dolly Parton headlines the film "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."

NBC's New Year's Eve celebration is also back as Miley Cyrus continues the newest holiday tradition with the return of "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," joining annual favorites "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," "The National Dog Show" and "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," which stood as the #1 entertainment program of 2021 in the key 18-49 demo.

The drama continues midseason as James Spader and "The Blacklist" return for the 10th season of the beloved stalwart series, along with second seasons for a pair of comedy hits, "American Auto" and "Grand Crew," which reached more than 24 million and 17 million viewers, respectively, across U.S. viewing platforms this year. Also joining THE LINEUP is the debut of "Night Court," a sequel to the beloved legal sitcom with John Larroquette reprising his role as D.A. Dan Fielding and starring Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone.

The world of unscripted competition is red hot for midseason and summer with a pair of competition imports: new game show "The Wheel," hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre and based on a smash hit UK format, features contestants aiming to win big with the help of celebrity guests playing on a giant spinning wheel, and Dutch format "Million Dollar Island," which will feature 100 contestants who attempt to forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize.

Returning competition favorites are also ON THE MENU as Jimmy Fallon hosts celebrities for more musical fun and games in the second season of "That's My Jam," and viewer favorite "The Wall" returns to the party. Dick Wolf also enters the unscripted space with the docuseries "LA Fire and Rescue," which follows the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fall schedule is preceded by an action-packed summer on NBC, where the network has ranked #1 in the key demo for nine consecutive years and #1 in total viewers for six years running. Season 17 of "America's Got Talent" kicks things off in May along with new social media-inspired dance challenge "Dancing with Myself," featuring Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

"American Ninja Warrior" is back to thrill fans in June for season 14 and in July an all-new season of "Who Do You Think You Are?" debuts with Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and Bradley Whitford. August sees the arrival of iconic game show "Password," from Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer, who will be joined by Fallon and a celebrity cast.

NBC has more shows in the top 20 than any other network in the key 18-49 demographic and finished the season #1 in the demo for the eighth time in nine seasons. The network is home to the #1 unscripted program "The Voice," the #1 drama with "This Is Us," and the #1 comedy with "Saturday Night Live." "This Is Us" and "Saturday Night Live" are the #1 and #2 entertainment programs on broadcast in the demo. Additional late-night hits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" are both #1 in their time periods in the demo.

As part of NBC's rolling pilot process, the following projects have been picked up to pilot with decisions yet to be made on series greenlights: "Blank Slate," "Found," "Irrational," "Unbroken" and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels. With NBC's 52-week scheduling strategy, these pilots - if picked up to series - could be possibilities for later in the 2022-23 season or could roll over to the 2023-24 season.

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC