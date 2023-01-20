Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & More Release 80 FOR BRADY Single By Diane Warren

n all-star cast of iconic singers including Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry release the new single "Gonna Be You" from the Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY.

The song "Gonna Be You" (R.A.F/BMG) is written by iconic Honorary Oscar®, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and produced by Damon Elliott.

The official music video accompanying the song features movie footage interspersed with segments of each singer performing and wearing a blinged out Tom Brady football jersey.

The video, directed by 4-time Cannes Gold Lion Award winner Alex Ogus.

"I'm so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I'm still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill." - Dolly Parton

"What an honor to sing a song by my favourite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn't get much better than this." - Belinda Carlisle

"This was such a great project to be part of because it was nice to be able to join forces with my pals for the song. Each of these women mean a lot to me. Friendships between women are important and I think Diane's lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don't often see female "buddy movies" so this was fun." - Cyndi Lauper

"When my good friend, Diane Warren invited me to be a part of "Gonna Be You" and told me who'd be on it with me it was a resounding YES! What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!" - Gloria Estefan

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!" - Diane Warren

The Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023.

