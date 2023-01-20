Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & More Release 80 FOR BRADY Single By Diane Warren

Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & More Release 80 FOR BRADY Single By Diane Warren

80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

n all-star cast of iconic singers including Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry release the new single "Gonna Be You" from the Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY.

The song "Gonna Be You" (R.A.F/BMG) is written by iconic Honorary Oscar®, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and produced by Damon Elliott.

The official music video accompanying the song features movie footage interspersed with segments of each singer performing and wearing a blinged out Tom Brady football jersey.

The video, directed by 4-time Cannes Gold Lion Award winner Alex Ogus.

"I'm so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it. Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I'm still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill." - Dolly Parton

"What an honor to sing a song by my favourite songwriter with four other women who I have been a fan of for years! It doesn't get much better than this." - Belinda Carlisle

"This was such a great project to be part of because it was nice to be able to join forces with my pals for the song. Each of these women mean a lot to me. Friendships between women are important and I think Diane's lyrics captured that. It was really touching. You don't often see female "buddy movies" so this was fun." - Cyndi Lauper

"When my good friend, Diane Warren invited me to be a part of "Gonna Be You" and told me who'd be on it with me it was a resounding YES! What an honor to share this incredible experience with women that I have admired for decades!" - Gloria Estefan

"When I wrote 'Gonna Be You' for 80 FOR BRADY, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I'm honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! 'Gonna Be You' is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!" - Diane Warren

The Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 FOR BRADY is in-theatres February 3, 2023.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Return in February Photo
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Return in February
Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023 Photo
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! Kat hires a new baker, Gideon (guest star Jack McBrayer) at the Kat Cafe and shows him around town, meanwhile Max and Carter wingman for Sheila. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023 Photo
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! The saga of the Flatch porch pirate continues! When Kelly and Shrub realize who the culprit is, they must figure out how to do right by Flatch. Meanwhile, Joe is still missing Cheryl so Barb decides it’s time for a makeover fit. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share