Doja Cat to Co-Host Upcoming Episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat will co-host “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Oct. 1. This will be her first-ever co-hosting gig on “The Tonight Show.”

Doja Cat joins a growing list of superstars who have co-hosted alongside Fallon, including Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Shawn Mendes. Her upcoming co-hosting gig will mark her fourth appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

Doja Cat will be on the show to promote the release of her new album, “Vie,” which will be available Sept. 26. The Oct. 1 telecast will also feature a musical performance by Blood Orange. Other guests will be announced at a later date.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.