Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues June 22

AXIOS continues with a new episode MONDAY, JUNE 22 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring insightful and news making interviews with public officials, industry leaders, and decision makers covering a range of topics including politics, the economy, policing, and future of the travel industry.

Directed and produced by Emmy winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping America.



The series is also available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms.



This week's episode examines the future of police reform, economy, public safety and the 2020 election, featuring interviews with:

Former Minority Leader Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian

Presidential Advisor and Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow

Yale University Sociologist and expert on race, punishment and policing Philip McHarris

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

