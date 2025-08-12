Disney and Pixar’s ELIO Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

The release offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including featurettes plus a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a peek at Pixar’s Easter Egg inclusions.
Disney and Pixar’s latest film Elio will arrive on digital platforms August 19 including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD September 9.
Elio follows alien-obsessed Elio Solís who suddenly has a close encounter of the intergalactic kind. After trying everything to contact extraterrestrials, Elio is thrilled when they not only respond, but beam him up to their cosmic “Communiverse”. He is soon surprised to discover that other planetary powers-that-be assume he is the leader of Earth.
The digital and Blu-ray release offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including featurettes plus a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a peek at Pixar’s Easter Egg inclusions. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook®. Take a look at the bonus feature lineup below!
