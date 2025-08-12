Disney and Pixar’s ELIO Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney and Pixar’s latest film Elio will arrive on digital platforms August 19 including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD September 9.

Elio follows alien-obsessed Elio Solís who suddenly has a close encounter of the intergalactic kind. After trying everything to contact extraterrestrials, Elio is thrilled when they not only respond, but beam him up to their cosmic “Communiverse”. He is soon surprised to discover that other planetary powers-that-be assume he is the leader of Earth.

The digital and Blu-ray release offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including featurettes plus a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a peek at Pixar’s Easter Egg inclusions. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook®. Take a look at the bonus feature lineup below!

Bonus Features

Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio's universe.

Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it's important to study space.

Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film's interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.

Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.

Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar's Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut: Bike Chase Garden Party Carver Legend Questa's Second Test Home Visit

