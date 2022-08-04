Disney+ Renews TURNING THE TABLES WITH ROBIN ROBERTS Season Two

The Emmy-winning Disney+ Original series "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" from Disney Branded Television was renewed TODAY for a second season.

Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America," hosts and executive produces the series, which is also executive produced by LeBron James and SpringHill. The series won the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show and all four episodes of the first season are currently available to stream on Disney+.

In season 2, Robin Roberts gets personal with a new group of Hollywood's groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode contains profound conversations filled with emotion and inspiration.

Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

"Having the opportunity last season to speak with such powerful, incredible women, all of various ages and backgrounds, was extremely special for me," says executive producer and host Robin Roberts.

"They taught us so much about intuition, authenticity, vulnerability and what it means to be a groundbreaker and the struggle that can come with it. These women's willingness to have candid, intimate conversations and come together to support each other is inspirational to witness and something I think we all need more of in this world. I can't wait to go on this journey again with our viewers."

Last season's guests included Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah in never-before-heard discussions on life, growth, and their experiences.

During Roberts' tenure as co-anchor of "Good Morning America," the broadcast has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team.

She has been honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and was named one of Glamour's Women of the Year. Roberts founded her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for ABC and other networks, ranging from informational shows and documentaries to live special events.

"Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" is produced by Rock'n Robin Productions and SpringHill. The series was originally developed and created by Robin Roberts and Philip Byron, SpringHill's SVP of Unscripted & Documentaries.

In addition to Roberts and LeBron James, executive producers are Reni Calister from Rock'n Robin Production and Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from SpringHill, with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker and Kadine Anckle as the showrunner.